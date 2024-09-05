Seasonal jobs are short-term positions that arise during certain months of the year. They may be part-time or full-time and typically last six months or less.

The demand is not just rising in the metros, but tier-2 and -3 cities are now emerging as the real engines of growth, according to a report by Indeed. There is an 18-20 per cent increase in major cities compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, tier-2 and -3 cities are experiencing an even higher surge, with a 22-25 per cent increase in hiring.

“The increased hiring in tier-2 regions recognises the untapped potential of these markets. The festive season is a crucial period for businesses across India, and we’re seeing a significant uptick in hiring for seasonal roles as companies prepare to meet heightened consumer demand,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

E-commerce major Meesho has enabled about 8.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities this festive season within its seller and logistics network, marking a 70 per cent rise in seasonal jobs from the previous year, said the company in a statement.

More than 60 per cent of the opportunities were created in the tier-3 and -4 regions of the country.

Rapid growth

E-commerce leads the trend with a 35 per cent increase in demand, fuelled by the rapid growth of online shopping and a need for more delivery executives and warehouse staff to manage higher volumes of orders . Logistics follows, as companies ramp up their workforce to support the increased transportation, warehousing and delivery activities necessary for a smooth supply chain, according to Indeed’s report on festive hiring.

In the festive season, the demand for the role of delivery executives will increase 30 per cent, followed by warehouse workers (25 per cent), logistics coordinators and in-store executives, the report added.

Sellers on the platform are geared up to fulfil customer demand by introducing new products, venturing into new categories, curating festive collections and conducting inventory checks, said Meesho in its statement.

“This festive season, we are particularly thrilled to have enabled 8.5 lakh seasonal jobs, especially in tier-3 and beyond cities. Empowering SMBs, local manufacturers and logistics providers to scale their business, is resulting in meaningful economic opportunities that is driving financial inclusion in these regions,” said Sourabh Pandey, CXO - Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho.

Flipkart has decided to ramp up its workforce by hiring over one lakh delivery people across over 40 cities during this festive season. These roles would encompass various supply chain verticals, including inventory managers, warehouse associates, logistics coordinators, kirana partners and delivery drivers, said the company. The company said it will conduct training programmes for the new hires to prepare them for the expected increase in orders.

“Our employee force forms the backbone of our supply chain and this year, we are proud to increase this strength even further,” said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group.