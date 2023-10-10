E-commerce firms such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon, Meesho and others are witnessing booming festival season sale events. The firms are witnessing growth in shoppers in the ongoing festival season sales during the weekend.

Amazon launched its marquee festive sale, the Great Indian Festival, on October 8, with early access for Prime members beginning October 7. While Flipkart’s annual flagship sale event The Big Billion Days, from October 8 to 15, with early access for Plus customers beginning October 7.

E-commerce enablement SaaS platforms Unicommerce said that industry has witnessed over 22 per cent growth in order volumes during the first three days of the season sale in 2023 (October 7-9) as compared with the first three days of the festival season sale last year.

Flipkart witnessed a zealous response from customers across categories with a 7X spike in orders over daily transactions.

The e-commerce major saw the highest demand in categories such as mobiles, appliances, lifestyle, beauty and general merchandise (BGM), electronics and home.

Smartphone sales

The company witnessed a surge in demand in smartphone segment in the ₹20,000 range from metro, and non-metro customers. Further, lifestyle, electronics and BGM played a key role in new customer acquisition.

The company said it saw an increase in demand from tier-1 and tier-2 cities, during early access and day 1.

According to Flipkart, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad saw the highest number of shoppers, followed by Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Gurgaon. The company noted that Hisar, Lucknow and Patna were also among the top cities that saw a surge in orders placed by shoppers.

“Over the years, this annual event has not only transformed the way Indians shop, but has also embodied our resolve to make e-commerce accessible and affordable for the entire ecosystem. This 10-year milestone reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to the larger economy,” said Arief Mohamad, Vice President - Customer Growth and Loyalty, Flipkart.

E-retailer Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, which started on October 7, saw a stellar response across the core and emerging categories. It also saw strong demand coming from both metros and non-metros. The company saw approximately 45 per cent of orders coming from Tier-II and Tier-III cities and beyond. The most purchased items included kurta sets, lehengas, co-ord sets, shirts, jeans and t-shirts.

In addition to core fashion categories, customers are showing a high inclination towards emerging categories including jewellery, beauty and personal care, watches and wearables, luggage, home, and sports footwear.

“On the opening day, categories like beauty and personal care and jewellery recorded over 100 per cent growth in demand during the same period last year. Our much-loved Gen Z proposition, FWD, also saw an uptick in demand of 3X over business as usual (BAU) with consumers across metros and non-metros alike,” said Neha Wali, head of revenue and growth, Myntra.

Myntra is expecting over 8 million customers to shop during BFF.

Meesho said it is elated by the response to its flagship Mega Blockbuster Sale. The company said that Tier-2 plus cities accounted for 80 per cent of orders.

“More than 30,000 sellers saw over 2X growth in orders during the onset of the sale. Top selling products included sarees, watches, bluetooth headphones and toys,” said Meesho spokesperson.

E-commerce retailers are expected to garner sales worth ₹90,000 crore this festive season, 18- 20 per cent higher than last year, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. This will be driven by about 140 million shoppers who are expected to be transacting online at least once during this festive month.