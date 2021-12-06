e-commerce start-up UpScalio invests in four auto accessories brands

Roll-up e-commerce start-up UpScalio on Monday announced that it has invested in four auto accessories brands: Autofurnish, Destorm, Urban Lifestylers, and MotoTrance.

The brands are leading manufacturers of car foot mats, car body covers and bike body covers with prominence across Amazon and Flipkart. UpScalio aims to boost the brands’ presence in auto covers, mats, car organizers, eectricals, etc.

Utilising the brands’ websites, UpScalio will bolster customer experience and connect by ensuring they purchase multiple accessories in a single transaction. It will also expand into new marketplaces, vertical channels, and partnerships with auto enthusiast communities to promote the brands.

UpScalio estimated these brands to have an ARR of ₹100 crore.

Gautam Kshatriya, Co-Founder and CEO, UpScalio said, “The category has a committed customer base, and has incredible growth potential. All four brands have successfully used variety and customisation to grow. Scaling them will require a dynamic mix of product expansion, customer engagement, and key partnerships to solidify their leadership position. The founders have built much-loved brands and we’re thrilled to partner with them to grow them exponentially.”