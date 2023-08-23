E-commerce player Meesho announced its goal to onboard 10 million (1 crore) small businesses by 2027 with the aim of democratising online commerce accessibility for everyone.

The announcement, made at a recent event in Delhi, marks a ten-fold expansion of the platform’s current seller base of 1.3 million (13 lakh), simultaneously unlocking new opportunities for small, medium, and local enterprises with an annual turnover below Rs. 40 lakh, said the company. Additionally, the initiative also aligns with the decision taken by the Government of India to relax the mandatory GST requirement for online sales for businesses with an annual turnover of less than Rs. 40 lakh.

India boasts an estimated 85 million MSMEs, yet only a mere 1.5 million currently operate within the online sphere, showcasing an immense untapped potential within this sector – a potential that can empower even the smallest sellers from every corner of the nation to partake in the e-commerce revolution and uplift their businesses, according to a report by RedSeer.

“Our commitment to onboard 10 million sellers onto the platform by 2027 serves as a resounding testament to our ongoing mission of democratising internet commerce for all. The resilience and vitality of MSMEs form the backbone of our nation, and their empowerment holds the potential to breathe life into a rejuvenated economy,” said Vidit Aatrey, CEO and Founder at Meesho.

With a substantial portion of new seller registrations faltering during the GST registration phase, the company intends to take advantage of the anticipated easing of GST regulations and unlock opportunities for micro and small enterprises to embark on their inaugural online journey. Moreover, the strategic shift is set to usher in a new wave of entrepreneurs, spanning homemakers, boutique owners, and mom-and-pop stores.

In the recent past, Meesho also announced attaining profitability. The company achieved profitability at a consolidated level, factoring in all costs, including ESOP, across various divisions and categories, and achieved the milestone ahead of schedule. Additionally, it also reached 500 million downloads, signifying its wide user base and influence in the market.