E-home maintenance company launches Housejoy mart for delivery of essential items

Housejoy, a tech-driven construction, renovation, interiors, and home maintenance company, recently launched ‘Housejoy Mart’ for the delivery of essential items.

Currently active in Bangalore, Housejoy Mart aims to deliver groceries, vegetables, and other essential items to customers. The launch comes under the light of the lockdown due to COVID-19 and will enable customers to get everyday items without disruption, as per the company’s official release.

The company stated that it has joined hands with the state government of Karnataka and BJP MP Tejaswi Surya for the fumigation of public places.

Speaking about the initiative, Sanchit Gaurav, Founder, Housejoy, stated in the official release: “At Housejoy, we understand how important it is for people to get essential items delivered in a timely manner during the lockdown...We try to ensure that customers stay at home without having to step out to buy essential supplies.

He assured that the company’s delivery executives have been trained on safety and hygiene protocols and are mandated to use masks and sanitizers.

The e-housing brand also aims to employ daily wage workers to deliver these essentials, in turn, ensuring that they can earn a living, the official release added.

Housejoy mentioned that it has recently partnered with GiveIndia for a campaign undertaken as an emergency response to help provide a safety net to their network of daily wage workers facing the major brunt of the pandemic. The aim is to help make lives better for this vulnerable section of the population, without any job security or savings during the current crisis.