E-mobility start-up VAAN Moto has opened its first exclusive e-bike (bicycle) lounge plus showroom at Atria Mall in Mumbai. The company was globally launched at the EICMA motorcycle show in Italy held in November last year.

This exclusive e-bike lounge plus showroom is part of the company’s expansion plans for the major markets in the country.

Jithu Sukumaran Nair, Founder and CEO of VAAN Electric Moto, said, “VAAN aims to be a premium lifestyle e-mobility brand from India going global and Mumbai is our first step towards that. In the next three months, we are planning to launch in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Our plant in Kochi has a capacity to assemble 2,000 cycles a month, and are initially targeting sales of 8,000 to 10,000 cycles a year.”

VAAN Moto has partnered with leading players in this segment, including Benelli of Italy and Kiska of KTM from Austria. While VAAN Moto designs these electric bicycles, Benelli supplies components, and Kiska helps with the branding.

VAAN Moto launched two e-bike models—UrbanSport and UrbanSport Pro (limited edition) that feature a unisex compact frame, 20-inch wheels, detachable batteries, indicator lighting, etc. These bikes can operate in three modes — normal pedalling, pedal-assist mode, and throttle mode.

“We are catering to the discerning young Indian population who is looking for a trendy, sustainable, and environmentally friendly solution to their everyday lifestyle needs. The majority of us today are health conscious and the global pandemic saw people going back to bicycling as a healthy option. But for some cycling may be tedious, and that’s where our e-bikes help overcome the challenge, ” Kapil Garg, Chairman and MD, Oilmax Energy, said.

As part of the company’s efforts to make its presence stronger, it has signed a dealership pact with Cosmos Sports for setting up nine showrooms and service centres across Kerala and made arrangements to deploy e-bikes in five-star hotels and resorts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Andaman.

VAAN, the first-ever Indian e-mobility start-up launched globally, raised its seed funding from NSE and BSE listed Asian Energy Services Ltd and now raising $7 million Pre-A Series round for further expansion.

