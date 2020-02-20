E-scooter maker Ather Energy to ride into four new cities

Ather Energy recently launched the electric scooter Ather 450X in India. At the time of launch, Ather had confirmed its entry into four new cities beyond Bengaluru and Chennai. With demand pouring in, Ather will be available in four new markets in the next few months, the company said in a statement.

In January, the company had confirmed its launch in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, based on the demand received for the scooter. Since the national launch, Ather has received thousands of pre-orders from across the country, with key cities like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore and Kolkata taking the lead.

The four new cities will see installation of fast charging infrastructure in the coming months, followed by the delivery of the scooters. Ather 450X can be pre-ordered via the company website for a fully refundable ₹2,500. Ather has also been receiving dealership requests from these cities.

Consumers in the new cities can expect meet-ups and test rides in their neighbourhood in the coming months. Ather 450X owners will also receive home chargers, Ather Dot, to charge their scooters at home.

“There’s been an amazing response for the Ather 450X across the country. We have been receiving pre-orders from not just the major metros but also several Tier-II and -III cities. Similarly, there have been more than 2,000 requests for retail partnerships. By the end of this year we will be present in 10 cities and will continue to scale up to more than 30 by 2023. Our focus now is scaling the experience of Ather 450X all over the country” said Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy.