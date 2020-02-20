E-scooter maker Ather Energy to ride into four new cities

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Ather Energy recently launched the electric scooter Ather 450X in India. At the time of launch, Ather had confirmed its entry into four new cities beyond Bengaluru and Chennai. With demand pouring in, Ather will be available in four new markets in the next few months, the company said in a statement.
In January, the company had confirmed its launch in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, based on the demand received for the scooter. Since the national launch, Ather has received thousands of pre-orders from across the country, with key cities like Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore and Kolkata taking the lead.
The four new cities will see installation of fast charging infrastructure in the coming months, followed by the delivery of the scooters. Ather 450X can be pre-ordered via the company website for a fully refundable ₹2,500. Ather has also been receiving dealership requests from these cities.
Consumers in the new cities can expect meet-ups and test rides in their neighbourhood in the coming months. Ather 450X owners will also receive home chargers, Ather Dot, to charge their scooters at home.
“There’s been an amazing response for the Ather 450X across the country. We have been receiving pre-orders from not just the major metros but also several Tier-II and -III cities. Similarly, there have been more than 2,000 requests for retail partnerships. By the end of this year we will be present in 10 cities and will continue to scale up to more than 30 by 2023. Our focus now is scaling the experience of Ather 450X all over the country” said Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder, Ather Energy.
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...