Notwithstanding the impact of the withdrawal of subsidies, registration for electric two-wheelers was 69 per cent higher during the first six months of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

In 2023, 4,34,495 electric two-wheelers were registered between January and June, compared to the 2,57,508 registered during the same period in 2022, according to Vahan, which tracks vehicle registrations. However, despite the year-on-year increase in registrations, companies have stated that with FAME 2 subsidy reduction from June, the electric vehicle adoption in the country is expected to slow down.

In June, only 45,795 electric two-wheelers were registered, compared to 1,05,165 two-wheelers in May.

“The reduction in FAME 2 subsidy by the government does pose a momentary challenge to sustain the rate of accelerated adoption of electric scooters for the industry. While the increased EV prices might temporarily slow the adoption, we believe that the industry’s overall growth trajectory remains intact. As technology advances the electric vehicles will become more affordable,” said a Greaves spokesperson.

Analysts have pointed out that sales could see an uptick if companies reduce electric two-wheeler prices.

“The recent Fame 2 policy revision has resulted in a 15-20 per cent increase in end-consumer prices of EV two-wheelers (up to ₹1.5 lakh). This has momentarily led to a slowdown in the sale of electric two-wheelers. However, if OEMs decide to pass on the cost benefits resulting from lower battery costs following steep moderation in lithium prices, electric-two wheeler sales may see a strong rebound,” said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director of CRISIL Ratings Ltd.

Increasing penetration -

Electric vehicle companies are strategically taking steps to increase their penetration.

“We are taking several steps to increase sales of our electric 2-wheelers by expanding our dealership network, launching new products, and offering attractive financing options to the customers,” said Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd

“A consumer purchasing an electric vehicle is not a first-time vehicle purchaser and will not be significantly impacted by the subsidy reduction,” said Manish Raj Singhania, President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

Temporary phase

The decline in the electric two-wheelers could be temporary due to the increase in vehicle prices and the pick up in sales is expected to see an uptick from July.

“We remain confident that this is a temporary blip and the demand for electric 2-wheelers will continue to grow in the coming months. Our carefully crafted models, cater to the diverse needs of our customers, particularly micro-business owners who play a crucial role in our economy,” said Pritesh Mahajan, Co-Founder, and CEO of Revamp Moto.

“Retail sales are expected to only gradually recover going forward, with customers expected to take time to absorb the price hikes undertaken in the segment,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice-President & Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit