Early clinical trial results of Favipiravir for Covid-19 promising : Glenmark

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
Indian pharma major Glenmark has stated that its phase three clinical trials using antiviral drug Favipiravir for Covid-19 patients is showing early promising results.
Monika Tandon, Vice President and Head, Clinical Development at Glenmark stated that up to 150 Covid-19 patients were enrolled in a randomized, multi-centric study at 11 sites in India, for evaluating efficacy and safety of Favipiravir. Of these, 90 were mild and 60 were moderate patients. This means that their conditions had not deteriorated to severe or critical stages of the disease.
All the patients who were enrolled in the trial were hospitalised, and were treated with oral tablets of Favipiravir for two weeks at the most. Up to 3600 mg or up to 18 tablets in dosage of 200 mg each were given to the patients on the first day. “From the second day onwards, a total of eight tablets, four in the morning and four in the evening, forming a total dosage of 1600 mg were given,” Tandon explained.
Most patients gradually recovered in a week, while other patients took almost two weeks to recover. The company is yet to publish the results of the clinical trial and did not disclose the number of patients that recovered, or if any succumbed while being a part of the trial.
Approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use, FabiFlu is priced at ₹3500 for a pack of 34 tablets (₹103 per tablet). “It will be available in retail chemist stores and hospitals by next week and patients will be able to access the drug with doctors’ prescription,” said Sujesh Vasudevan, President, (India Formulations), Glenmark.
Earlier clinical trials around the globe on the drug include one in Russia, which enrolled 390 patients, and observed that up to 68 per cent patients had no fever by the third day of getting Favipiravir, as compared to six days for fever resolution on supportive treatment. An observational study from Japan in 2,141 patients showed clinical improvement with Favipiravir up to 88 per cent within two weeks of treatment.
Tandon said that the control arm of the trial against which the drug arm was compared was on supportive treatment in standard Covid-19 care including antibiotics, antipyretics, fluids and vitamins. “No Hydroxychloroquine was given to patients in the control arm. We have not used it as a standard of comparison against Favipiravir,” Tandon clarified.
Glenmark has also announced another clinical trial including 158 patients who will be divided into two groups. While one group will receive only Favipiravir the other group will receive a combination of Favipiravir and Umifenovir (another anti-viral). Tandon said, “A combination of two anti-virals may have a synergistic effect and lead to advanced efficacy. This will be the first trial ever to test the combination.”
Patients with severe kidney or liver disease, those having gout and pregnant or lactating women cannot take the drug, the company has warned.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...