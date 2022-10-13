Early-stage deals accounted for 70 per cent of total funding in Q3 of the current calendar year compared to 60 per cent share in Q2 of CY22 (in volume terms), according to PwC India report titled, “Startup Deals Tracker - Q3 CY22.”

The start-up ecosystem is going through a funding winter with Q3 startup funding in India hitting a two-year low at $2.7 billion across 205 deals. While a decline in funding is noted across all stages of investment – early, growth and late – the decline has been the least in early-stage deals which contributed around 21 per cent of the total funding by value in Q3 CY22 compared to approximately 12 per cent in Q2 CY22.

Further, growth- and late-stage funding deals accounted for 79 per cent of the funding activity in Q3 in value terms, and 30 per cent of the total deal activity (count terms). Average ticket size in growth-stage deals continued to decline and was $32 million during Q3. Average ticket size per deal ranged from $4–5 million per deal.

Being selective

Amit Nawka, Partner - Deals & India Startups Leader, PwC India, said, “It is tough to predict how long the slowdown in funding will last but clearly, both founders and investors are being more selective and cautious in deal-making. In general, early-stage start-ups will be able to raise capital more easily as they are typically more insulated than late-stage deals from fluctuations in the public markets. However, investors have already raised a lot of capital which needs to be deployed and this will ultimately find its way to the Indian start-up ecosystem.”

Startup ecosystem saw 38 M&A deals executed in Q3 CY22 - 30 domestic, five inbound and three outbound deals. SaaS and edtech witnessed the highest number of M&A transactions during Q3 – nine in SaaS and seven in edtech. Edtech company upGrad has been the top acquirer this quarter with four acquisitions – Wolves India, Harappa Education, Exampur and Centum Learning.

Only two start-ups in India attained the unicorn status in Q2 CY22, mirroring a global trend in decline in the number of new unicorns this last quarter. Globally, Q3 CY22 produced 20 unicorns and 45 per cent of them are from the SaaS segment. No new decacorns were added in this quarter.

