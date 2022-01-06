EarlySalary crosses ₹5,000 crore loan disbursement in December 2021

Consumer lending platform for young professionals - EarlySalary has disbursed 25 lakh loans worth ₹5,000 crore since its inception. “The company was launched in 2015 and has grown 300 per cent since last year,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, EarlySalarysaid,“The ₹5,000-crore loan disbursement milestone is a testament to our remarkable resilience as an organisation that has made digital credit possible which has consistently helped millions of young individuals.”