Companies

EaseMyTrip aims at more acquisitions in 2022

Forum Gandhi Mumbai | Updated on December 31, 2021

EaseMyTrip is looking to acquire multiple brands in 2022 in the hotel, cab and holidays segments.

Speaking to BusinessLine, Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “We at EaseMyTrip are looking at becoming a complete travel ecosystem, this is our top goal.” For this, it has a two-fold plan — acquiring companies in multiple travel segments and building a brand image.

According to Pitti, the company has signed term sheets with multiple companies, along with companies that have international travel business.

Post its initial public offering, EaseMyTrip acquired at least three companies — Spree Hospitality, Traviate Online Private Limited and Yolo Traveltech Private Limited.

It is looking at companies where it is a win-win for both the firms. “If you see our recent acquisitions, most of them are in non-air space, and will continue to run them as they are. With the help of EaseMyTrip, we plan to grow them much faster but, independently. But both companies could benefit from each other’s services and data, and this makes our brand better.”

Revenue forecast

On gross booking revenue (GBR) aims, Pitti said that in 2021, the company clocked a GBR of ₹2,100 crore. “If the Omicron impact is shortlived, we are looking at a GBR of ₹3,500 crore in the coming year.”

“Purely backed by data, we see only a slight dip of 10-15 per cent in comparison to the last wave. So, people are scared but not as scared as the wave one or two.”

According to him, Europe, Russia, Thailand and Singapore, if open, could replace Maldives and Dubai as the go-to travel destinations in 2022.

Published on December 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like