EaseMyTrip expects margins to improve as discounts taper down

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
EaseMyTrip expects margins to improve as “discounts ease off in the second half of the year”. Discounting in H1, which included cashbacks from airlines and hotels and subsequently passed on to consumers, stood at 4.9 per cent, against 2 per cent in the year-ago-period.
With revenge tourism picking up and demand for domestic travel improving, the company expects a stronger H2.
Margins (EBITDA level) stood at 61.5 per cent in during the period under review. According to Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder and Director, EaseMyTrip, with the low base effect notwithstanding, discounting is expected to come down in the coming quarters.
“In line with the competition intensity, we have offered more discounts for customer stickiness and acquisition across our portal. We anticipate discounts to ease off for coming quarters on the back of strong recovery in demand, leading to further improvement in margins, tapping down of discounts,” he told BusinessLine.
The company’s adjusted revenues (which include discounts given and claims and return back) for H1 stood at ₹150 crore, a 312 per cent jump year-on-year on a low base, while gross booking revenues during the period stood at ₹1,252 crore.
Nearly 93 per cent of EasyMyTrip’s GMV comes directly from consumers and nearly 88 per cent of transactions are by B2C customers (individual users).
According to Pitti, the company is gaining market share, which stood at nearly 9.7 per cent at the end of September quarter (Q2 FY22).
Going forward, the plan is to look at acquisitions, as it eyes strengthening of business verticals, both on the B2B and B2C segments, said Pitti. Focus on bottomline expansion “will remain”.
The PAT for H1 stood a little over ₹42 crore.
The recent acquisition of Traviate is aimed at strengthening the hotel bookings vertical at the peer-to-peer or B2B level. Traviate enables peer-to-peer transactions among hotels, online travel agencies, travel agents and others. The company has over 1.2 million hotels listed on its platform.
“So far, 56,000 of the travel agents in India have used the platform. And we can leverage it to go beyond hotel bookings and into flight ticket booking, packages, cab bookings and so on. We are also hopeful of the platform turning profitable very soon,” said Pitti, adding that the focus continues to be on “bottomline expansion”.
EaseMyTrip has also expanded its international presence to Philippines, Thailand and the US; it is also anticipating a huge pent-up “global demand for the travel and tourism sector in the coming months”, said Pitti.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...