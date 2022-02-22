EaseMyTrip ties up with Toffee Insurance for tailored products 

Customers will get a complete refund when flight bookings are cancelled due to medical emergencies

EaseMyTrip, India’s second-largest online travel platform, has partnered with Toffee Insurance for tailored travel insurance solutions.

Toffee Insurance will manage all travel insurance products for added value and extra protection for EaseMyTrip’s customers’ flight bookings cancelled due to medical emergencies, the latter said in a statement.

The free of charge policy eliminates the risk of losing booking charges as customer will get a complete refund including the money deducted by airlines.

According to Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, while travel is reviving at a strong rate, customers are still concerned about medical emergencies that can arise right before a travel plan.

“We are delighted to partner with Toffee Insurance while we continue to offer our first of its kind, free of charge, full refund medical policy that provides the additional travel flexibility required during such trying times for our customers,” he said.

To avail this service, a customer has to choose the policy while booking ticket on EaseMyTrip’s website and app. The policy can be claimed by uploading a doctor’s prescription citing the medical illness.