Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip reported an over 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹42 crore for the quarter-ended December 31, 2022, against ₹40 crore clocked in the year ago period.

Adjusted revenue increased 29 per cent to ₹196 crore for the period under review.

The company has reported the highest-ever gross booking revenue (GBR) of ₹2,267 crore for the third quarter, driven by strong volume growth in the flight and hotels segment. The gross booking revenue increased by over 75 per cent.

“The GBR growth points towards EaseMyTrip’s solid industry position and consecutive gain of the market share,” it said in a statement adding that for the 9MFY23, the Gross Booking Revenue stood at ₹5,908 crore, or 1.6 x of FY22 GBR that stood at ₹3,716 crore.

Air segment bookings grew 31 per cent year-on-year, while the hotel nights booking grew over 88 per cent for the period under review.