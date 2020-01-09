Companies

Eastern Group to enter affordable housing

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on January 09, 2020 Published on January 09, 2020

Nanma Properties, part of the Eastern Group, has firmed up plans to enter the affordable housing segment. The move follows the Centre’s announcement of incentives for the affordable housing market.

Eastern Group Chairman Navas Meeran said the foray will involve an investment of ₹2,500 crore.

According to Nanma Properties Managing Director Asheen Panakkat, the plan is to construct homes in the range of ₹20-35 lakh, with average home sizes of 700-1,000 sq ft.

In the first phase, the company plans to build about 7,500 residential units. It will construct them in the vertical format, considering the cost of land. The units will come up across multiple cities in Kerala.

Nanma Properties specialises in turnkey projects, from townships and healthcare complexes to IT hubs and industrial spaces.

Published on January 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ashok Leyland, ABB arm ink pact to develop electric buses with flash- charging tech