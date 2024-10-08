With a vision to transform itself into an all foods brand, Eastern — a spices market player — has come out with ready-to-cook Kerala breakfast products.

The products that are launched at a press meet on Tuesday include Puttu, Palappam, Ghee Upmavu, Dosa, Idli and Idiyapam. All these products can be made within five minutes and without losing the authentic Kerala flavour.

Sanjay Sharma, CEO, Orkla India said these products are part of Keralites breakfast consumption repertoire, offering consumers a convenient way to prepare their traditional breakfast.

Feedback received from the trial run was encouraging with modern consumers showing preference to these products compared to making breakfast in a traditional way which requires pre-planning, cooking skills and time.

However, those consumers who regularly prepare these dishes at home revealed that they need time effective solutions and desire to spend less time in the kitchen.

According to Sharma, the market size of breakfast food products in the organised segment is estimated at ₹400 crore and the company is looking at a significant business. However, it was decided to go slow and steady to gain acceptance in the market.

All the products are having a shelf life of six months and conveniently priced. The MRP for Idiyappam for 200 grams is ₹99; Dosa ₹69, Idly ₹69, Palappam, ₹69 and Puttu ₹69.

Eastern is the market leader in pure spices and masalas category in Kerala commanding over 45 per cent market share. “We are part of consumers daily life for lunch and dinner and wanted to be part of every food occasion”, he added. The company is also looking at upcountry and overseas markets with the intention of building an authentic Kerala flavours.

Manoj Lalwani, Chief Marketing Officer said Eastern with a 40-year legacy has a deep market connect and understanding of authentic Kerala cuisine. The recent market research showed that Keralites love their authentic breakfast and consider it to be their perfect breakfast.

Eastern was acquired by Norwegian conglomerate Orkla in 2021 through Orkla’s Indian subsidiary MTR Foods.

