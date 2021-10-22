Eatfit's parent Curefoods acquires 7 food brands

Scripting a survival
Cloud kitchen companyCurefoods has acquired seven new D2C food brands across the country including the likes of CakeZone and MasalaBox.
This has brought the count of Curefoods’ total acquisitions to 10. The company has also acquired exclusive online franchising rights for three brands namely YumLane, Sharief Bhai, and Aligarh House.
Going forward, Curefoods is looking to on-board a total of 25 brands. The company has already signed 15 more letters of intent (LOIs). Typically, it follows a 21-day period of end-to-end closure while on-boarding such brands.
Commenting on these developments, Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods, said: “We are on a mission to make good food easily accessible at affordable prices, and to do this, we are acquiring a host of brands that people recognise and love. Given the accelerated growth of cloud kitchens in India, especially since the pandemic, we want to leverage our market expertise and advanced technology in order to elevate and amplify the experiences these brands offer.”
Gokul Kandhi, Business Head, Curefoods added, “Having these brands as part of our network, we will be doubling down on improving scale, operations, technological integration, and marketing for each of these. We are already seeing some of these companies grow much faster with us than they did before the pandemic. This is a pattern we hope to see for each brand that we integrate into Curefoods.”
Curefoods is a cloud kitchens operator in India. It commenced its operations in 2020. It operates brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, CakeZone and Masalabox. It has over 50 kitchens across ten cities in India.
In 2020, CureFit had spun off its food business Curefoods which operates EatFit and CureFit cofounder Nagori increased his stake in the food business following an equity swap.
