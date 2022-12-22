EAZY ERP Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions provider has merged with Recibo Technologies Pvt Ltd to foray into Sales Force Automation (SFA) for providing inclusive solutions to CPG customers.

The companies have merged in a stock swap deal, Merge equity will be valued at ₹300 crore based on an independent valuation.

This merger will give enough scope to capture market share and a close combined revenue of ₹100 crore by 2024. Further with a combined strength of a strong team, EAZY ERP intends to expand to the middle east, Africa, and South East Asian markets, it said.

Kunal Singhal, MD of Eazy ERP, said, “The merger with Recibo doesn’t intend to provide just another SFA tool, but a holistic platform for end-to-end sales and distribution automation for CPG and building material industry. Eazy ERP is an integration-friendly company, and all the integration done in the past will continue to serve so.”

Larger roadmap

Merging with Recibo is one step ahead to achieving a much larger roadmap towards changing the whole technology landscape of the distribution systems and the way those solutions are applied so far, he added.

With the merger, EAZY ERP has ERP software for manufacturing, CRM for lead and service management, DMS for their entire distribution chain, SFA for field force, a retailer, and an influencer app with total loyalty solution for influencers like carpenters, plumbers, painters, mechanics, etc., that makes the proposition much accessible for the existing and upcoming customer base, said the company.