Ecolab’s solutions enable Indian corporations save more than 15.8 billion litres of water

Ecolab Inc., the leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services has helped Indian corporations in 2020 to save more than 15.8 billion litres of water, equivalent to the amount of drinking water used by Pune city for three years.
Ecolab’s System Assurance Center, based in Pune, monitors more than 36,000 customer systems in more than 125 countries, and in 2020, helped customers save 780 billion litres of water, globally.
“Water and climate are linked; companies cannot advance decarbonization strategies without focusing on water,” said Emilio Tenuta, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Corporate Sustainability, Ecolab Global in a virtual press conference on Friday. “As our world experiences growing water stress, investing in sustainable operations is not an option anymore. Companies need to make water a boardroom priority and need to develop strategies that harness technologies and digitize their operations for efficient water management” Tenuta added.
“Solutions like this can help Indian industries re-use, reduce and recycle water usage,” said Geetha Srinivasa, Country Head, Ecolab India. “From vaccine manufacturing to data centres, to innovative startups across sectors, the growth opportunity in Indian industry is immense. India has an incredible opportunity to drive sustainable progress and build business resilience by embracing water stewardship and responsible water management practices” she added.
Ecolab recently partnered with the largest vaccine manufacturer in India to enable remote monitoring of their HVAC and water management systems, helping to maintain high-quality vaccine manufacturing standards and advancing energy savings, resulting in cost savings of ₹37 lakh from 2019 - 2021. Ecolab also worked with India-based Tata Steel to reduce water consumption by 30 per cent and save ₹3.73 crores over a three-year period.
The company’s various water management solutions such as the Smart Water Navigator are available to industrial businesses in India and can help them gauge the effectiveness of their water management plans and improve water and carbon footprint.
