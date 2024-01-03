End-to-end logistics solutions provider Ecom Express has appointed Pankaj Singh, ex-founder of proptech venture Multiliving Technologies, as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective January 4, 2024.

In his new role, Singh will spearhead the company’s end-to-end procurement, covering sourcing, spend management, and strategic management of cost levers in the supply chain. Moreover, this is a new role and structure being created by Ecom Express to build a stronger P&L focus and drive a clear cost management agenda.

In his previous stints, he has handled multi-thousand crore spends across large brands. He was previously the Chief Growth Officer at the House of Abhinandan Lodha. Singh is an IIM-Ahmedabad graduate, batch of 2011.

“His understanding of running start-ups and sharper focus on driving cost efficiency will enable tangible results and drive a larger P&L impact for the company,” said Ajay Chitkara, CEO and MD of Ecom Express.

