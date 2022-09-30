The demand for steel TMT bars is on the rise, thanks to opening up of the economy post Covid which augmented requirement of steel for projects.

Garg Bharat, Director, Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd said India’s growth story augurs well for the steel sector as the demand from infrastructure and residential projects will be huge.

He was speaking to reporters in Kochi in connection with the launch of Pulkit corrosion resistant 550D grade TMT steel bars. He pointed out that the company’s primary steel bar brand Pulkit is looking at a 20-25 per cent growth from the southern States with the rise in demand following the infrastructure development.

The raw material shortage and supply chain constraints during the pandemic times was almost over and the growth momentum has picked up. The company has set up a ₹400 crore production facility in Kalahasti in Andhra Pradesh with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per month.

Kerala, a big market

Kerala is one of the biggest market for Pulkit with a monthly sales of 4,000 tonnes of TMT bars. Quoting reports, he said the State’s requirement for TMT bars is estimated at 80,000 to 1 lakh tonnes per month, which is on the increase.

The new corrosion resistant TMT bars has been launched in the State considering the special climate topography. The company aims to become the primary manufacturer in the secondary segment in the State, he said.

Apart from Kalahasti, Pulkit has manufacturing units in Puduchery and Lagos in Nigeria which is second biggest consuming country for steel bars in Africa. The company has a total production capacity of six lakh tonnes per annum and the manufacturing has been carried out after collecting the best quality iron ore from the best mines that can resist fire, rust and earthquakes, he said.

