Economy heading towards steadyrecovery: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla expects the markets to return to normalcy in the latter half of FY22.
He was addressing Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited’s (ABFRL) shareholders at its 14th annual general meeting for the first time, after taking over as Chairman of the company’s board earlier this year.
Speaking about the company’s performance, he said despite hiccups, the company has been able to manage its debt levels, working capital, and sales.
The reported full-year revenue of the company for FY21 stood at ₹5,181 crore with 60 per cent recovery vs last year’s reported revenue of ₹8,743 crore. The company recorded an EBITDA margin of 12.9 per cent. Its debt peaked at ₹3,000 crore. However, it managed to reduce cost to the tune of ₹1,200 crore over last year.
“Your company is now poised to strengthen its leadership position in the industry even further,” he said adding that it was a direct outcome of the robust portfolio of brands, a wide distribution network, a digitally advanced organisational set-up among others. “The plumbing work is done. And now is the moment for a big leap to unlock the full potential of this business. We recognise the opportunity,” he added.
The company invested in two brands — Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani — this year with an aim to expand its ethnic apparel segment.
It adopted a three-pronged strategy towards digital acceleration, revamped brand and consumer digital connections, accelerated partnerships with third-party e-commerce platforms, along with making its website presence stronger, and digitised its back-end operations.
“As a result of these shifts, our digital channel sales grew 40 per cent over the previous year,” he added.
The coming fiscal, he believes “is going to be a race to normalcy for the industry with re-invigorated market sentiments. We are looking at the new fiscal with a cautious optimism around markets and consumer preferences. The Indian economy is headed towards a steady recovery, glimpses of which we could see during the festive season of FY21.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...