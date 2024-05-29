ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality plans to expand its presence in tier-II and -III cities and increase its presence in cities where it already operates.

As of last September, the company has a pan-India presence in 109 cities across 21 States and four union territories.

Expansion plans

ECOS will expand in Tier-I cities, such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, where it intends to increase market penetration, by increasing the number of offices. By 2028, India’s tier-II and -III cities are projected to host 57 per cent of the urban workforce, said the company quoting the recent industry study

In Fiscal 2024, ECOS provided services to 42 Fortune 500 companies and 60 BSE-500 companies, among others. In FY23, ECOS serviced over 750 corporate customers and completed more than 21 lakh trips averaging at about 5,700 trips in a day.

Promoted by Rajesh Loomba and Aditya Loomba, ECOS has provided chauffeured car rentals and employee transportation services to India Inc for over 25 years.

The company’s customers include HCL Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance, Thomas Cook, India, WM Global Technology Services India (Walmart Global Tech), VRB Consumer Products, Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management, MedGenome Labs, Dreamfolks Services, Mercer Consulting, Fidelity National Finance, exl service.com and VA Tech Wabag.

On an asset-light basis, ECOS operates a fleet of over 9,000 mid to high end cars, mini vans and luxury coaches including Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

ECOS has increased its focus on premium vehicles due to increasing customer preference for premium vehicles, it said.

The company was on board by the Ministry of External Affairs for providing services in over 25 cities for the G20 Presidency. It provided 1,622 vehicles consisting of sedans, sports utility vehicles, vans and luxury buses to cater to the transportation requirements of the G20 delegates.