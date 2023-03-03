EcoSoul Home Inc., a start-up in the eco-friendly home essentials products space, has raised $10 million and closed its Series A funding round led by Accel.

Founded in 2020, EcoSoul has presence in countries like the USA, India, China, and Vietnam, offering more than 100 eco-friendly products.

Co-founders Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan, said, “We are grateful to our customers, investors, partners, and associates for helping us in driving our mission of accelerating the world’s transition to a sustainable lifestyle by creating plastic-free and tree-free products from earth’s most renewable resources.”

The brand currently has multiple sales channels, including direct-to-consumer, retail distribution across 3,500 stores in the US, and multiple B2B customers, it said. Over the past year, the company has seen tremendous growth in the US market and has established itself as a leading player across key e-commerce platforms and retail banners in multiple product categories, it said.

Democratising market

Singh and Ganesan added that the company’s differentiated products and supply chain innovation enable it to bring eco-friendly home essentials to price points comparable to traditional plastic and tree-based paper goods.

The company said it is democratizing the eco-friendly home essentials market, and to date, it is excited to see the strong adoption of our products in the US market. EcoSoul Home is thriving on this momentum and expanding its product range in multiple high-potential international markets, it said.

The company said it has recently launched many of its products in India and has expansion plans for the Canada, UK, Germany, and UAE markets in the categories of kitchen and dining, bath, home care, baby, and feminine care.

