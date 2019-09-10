ED attaches assets worth ₹92 cr of SPS Steel in bank fraud case

Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹92 crore of SPS Steel Rolling Mills and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case. The attached assets consist of shares of an entity owning five-star hotel, three luxurious apartments, an office building and 0.33 acres of land, an ED press release stated.
ED took up the investigation on the basis of Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) first information report against SPS Steel Rolling Mills, Bipin Kumar Vohra, the beneficial owner of the company and others for defrauding a consortium of eight banks led by Allahabad Bank in Kolkata for around ₹550 crore.
The investigation under PMLA revealed that the defrauded amount was fraudulently siphoned through formation of shell companies. The accused also diverted the loan amount in their various other existing business activities running five-star hotels, security agencies and also for repayment of earlier debts.
After investigating movable assets consisting shares and immovable assets consisting of three luxurious apartments, office building and land were found to be proceeds of crime and accordingly provisional attachment order was issued, the ED press release stated.
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports