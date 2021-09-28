ED provisionally attaches assets worth ₹578 crore in UPPCL-DHFL case

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth ₹578 crore of Wadhawan Global Capital (UK) in connection with the fraud at Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s (UPPCL) provident fund which involves Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
WGC-UK is owned by Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan. “The attached assets are in the form of investment made by Wadhawans through WGC-UK in UK based companies,” the ED said in a statement on Tuesday.
The agency had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Lucknow police against some officials of UPPCL for illegal investment of GPF and CPF funds of the employees in DHFL. This was in violation of the government’s notification and directives.
The investigation revealed that DHFL in connivance with UPPCL officials had illegally received ₹4,122.70 crore of GPF and CPF funds of UPPCL’s employees in fixed deposit in DHFL. Out of this, ₹2,267.90 crore of principal amounts is still outstanding to be paid by DHFL.
At this time, DHFL was also engaged in disbursing high value loans to its promoter related firms. All such unsecured loans had been sanctioned under directions of Kapil Wadhawan, who was then Chairman of DHFL and many such loans have turned non performing.
The investigation revealed that many of these loans had been siphoned off without being used for the purpose that they were sanctioned for.
Over ₹1,000 crore generated in this case has been siphoned off to UK by the Wadhawans through seven levels of layering and laundering through more than 30 beneficially owned and controlled Indian firms of Wadhawans.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...