Edelweiss ARC files insolvency plea against Marriott’s Renaissance

Iconic Bangalore hotel Marriott’s Renaissance Race Course has been dragged to NCLT by Edelweiss ARC over unpaid dues of about ₹1,000 crore. The insolvency petition against the hotel has been admitted by the court.

The five-star hotel is still operational. In May, BusinessLine reported that Edelweiss was in constant conversation with the hotel management to settle the issue out-of-court, however, they were finding it difficult to recover the money. With no resolution in sight, Edelwiess decided to drag the company to the insolvency court. Marriott declined to comment.

The ARC filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under Section 7 of the Indian Bankruptcy Court. Section 7 petition. The section caters to matters for the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process by a financial creditor(s). After couple of hearings, the court had reserved the order for admission last month.

The parent company is Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Private Limited, according to its website, Marriott International has signed a management contract signed with Viceroy.

The hotel has total of 277 rooms comprising 246 luxury double-bed rooms, 30 suites and 1 presidential suit, all-day dining, specialty restaurants, executive lounge, banquet hall/ball room, conference hall, business lounge/centre, health club & spa, swimming pool and car parking facility built to international standards of “Renaissance” brand of Marriott International Inc. USA

Brands in India

Marriott is listed on Nasdaq. In India, Marriott International has approximately 30 brands. According to its annual report for 2021, Marriott has 173 hotels globally under the Renaissance brand.

BusienssLine had reported that for any financial creditor in the hospitality industry, NCLT is the last resort.

According to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), nearly 30 per cent of hospitality stressed assets end up being liquidated. Stressed hospitality companies under the insolvency process are finding it difficult to get new owners as properties degenerate and lose value during the course of long-drawn debt resolution proceedings.

The provisions relating to Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) came into force on December 1, 2016. Since then, a total of 5,258 CIRPs have commenced by the end of March 2022. Out of these, 3 per cent of the companies dragged to the NCLT are hotels. Around 3,400 cases have achieved closure of which 47 per cent end up going through the liquidation process. Of this, about 2 per cent of cases are from the hospitality industry.