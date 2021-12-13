Edelweiss Group hikes stake in wealth management business to about 44%

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Diversified financial services entity Edelweiss Group on Monday announced that it has increased its stake in its associate company – Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM)--to 44.16 per cent.
This follows the acquisition of majority stake by PAG, where it invested about ₹2,366 crore in EWM, including primary and secondary investment
“As a part of the agreement outlined last year, when PAG acquired a majority stake in the business, Edelweiss had the option to increase its stake by about five per cent,” Edelweiss Group said in a statement.
Also read: Edelweiss to launch third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF
Exercising that option, the Group has now acquired additional 5.28 per cent stake, taking its stake in EWM from 38.88 per cent.
PAG continues to be the majority shareholder in EWM with 55.84 per cent stake. “The demerger process for Edelweiss Wealth Management is underway and progressing as planned in a phase-wise manner,” the statement further said.
Edelweiss Group and PAG had in August 2020 announced the strategic investment for a 51 per cent stake sale in EWM and had sealed the partnership in March 2021.
Rashesh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss said, “With a significant growth runway visible for wealth management in India, we are excited to invest in this business which has a proven track record and fuel the expansion of its market dominance. All our businesses are well-capitalised and we look forward to investing in the opportunities that exist as the economy emerges out of the pandemic. Our focus will continue to be on enhancing the value of the franchise and unlocking this value for the shareholders.”
EWM services boasts about 7.5 lakh affluent and high net worth individuals and about 2,600 of the country’s wealthiest families. It manages about ₹1,80,000 crore of customer assets.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...