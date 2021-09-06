Edge computing will become more and more prominent: Intel MD

Global chipmaker Intel is eyeing a variety of opportunities in India even as it has entered into partnerships with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel for their upcoming 5G rollout. Prakash Mallya, Managing Director, Intel India, spoke to BusinessLine on what a 5G-enabled world will look like. Excerpts:

How will 5G create a computing revolution in the world?

You will see the cloud evolving way faster. Instead of building their own facilities, enterprises will rely on the cloud. Networks will evolve from 4G to 5G – every computing device will have analytics embedded into it. The world is generating so much data that all of it is not able to sit in a centralised data centre and get analysed. Since latency (delay between a user’s action and a web application’s response to it) will be too slow for customers.

Therefore, edge computing will become more and more prominent – where computing occurs when the data is being generated. Edge could be by anything from retail store to car to a WiFi network. All these evolutions will feed off each other and be connected and accelerate each other.

What will a 5G-enabled India look like?

India is getting more and more digitised, from digital payments to industries getting disrupted. Evolution from 4G to 5G means an extremely low latency network, and the ability to transform any industry.

The three most-prominent use cases for India will be media and entertainment; enterprise-level, software-defined wide area network solutions; and healthcare. For instance, in the case of media and entertainment, if you have a very low latency and edge capable network...the amount of content you can serve up with very low latency will be huge.

At the enterprise level, what you will have are networks that are purpose-built for the enterprises, and a strong and secure WiFi network catering to just one company through concepts such as network slicing enabled by 5G.

This means that in that spectrum you slice up the network and purpose build it, based on the needs of your enterprises, and you unleash it on the factory you own, at a broad enterprise level, or deploy it across the country on all your locations if you have a multi-city footprint.

These are called SD-WAN solutions, which means software-defined wide area network solutions. Healthcare systems could be disrupted, with Covid telemedicine and video diagnostics becoming more important. 5G connects not just mobile phones, but a variety of other devices onto the network. This means these special connected medical devices could be used more prominently as well.

What is Intel’s contribution to India’s 5G journey?

In the past decade, Intel has virtualised the creation of agility on the network, you run it out of software on commodity hardware. We started this journey with technologies such as XEON a decade or so back, which enabled the virtualisation of the 4G network.

This has gained great momentum in the market. Almost all virtualised networks in the market are based on Intel’s X86 technology. We create other components for networks as well such as FPGA and ethernet. In fact, our technology elements portfolio is among the widest in the industry.

Moreover, we have engaged with both Airtel and Reliance Jio. In Airtel, we are deeply engaged in virtualising their core network; we are also looking at virtualising their access network, including open-RAN. In Reliance Jio, we are expanding their 5G radio; we are expanding their edge network, cloud network and AI.

What is the customer segment that you are looking at with these telcos?

The customer segment spans consumers, enterprise, SMEs, government and public sector customers. For instance, a media entertainment network will be consumer-led. Or Intel could create software-led wide area networks; for instance, for banks, post offices, OEMs with their dealerships, which would allow easier data transfer over real-time.

How long will virtualisation efforts of networks or transition from 4G to 5G take in your opinion?

This is likely to be a long-drawn process, where progress does not happen overnight. Even in the case of the rest of the world, 5G is at a very nascent stage. Therefore, virtualisation of 4G network could take as long as a decade, and transition will take some time as well.