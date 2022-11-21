South Indian edible oil brand Sunpure has launched its maiden e-commerce platform to provide an easy access to its products.

Currently, online purchase and home delivery services are available in Mysuru. MK Agrotech, the parent company, plans to expand Sunpure’s online services to all markets across Karnataka in 2023. The e-commerce initiative guarantees delivery of products within three hours of online purchase.

Sunpure is known for its refined oil. It is present in key markets across India, namely, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala.