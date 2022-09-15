EDII ties up with Kerala Govt to promote start-ups, entrepreneurship ecosystem

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has joined hands with Kerala government to promote start-ups and the entrepreneurship ecosystem. It also trains and builds capacity to ensure the setting up of micro-enterprises to generate job opportunities.

The Ahmedabad-based EDII has been working in Kerala for the last 30 years and to date, it has trained more than 200 field-level officers of the Industries Department.

The Institute has been actively fulfilling the State’s entrepreneurial requirements and the aspiration of ensuring the setting up of one lakh businesses by training a cadre of 60 resource persons who would be facilitating this task.

Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII said, “Kerala holds immense potential for entrepreneurship development. EDII has been ensuring the institutionalisation of enabling factors for a conducive start-up and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Innovative training models, result-oriented collaborations with the government and corporates in the State, and outreach to the grassroots have helped ensure the setting up of new enterprises and the growth of existing ones. The future is promising with new associations and goals.”

Entrepreneurship has the potential to power over 70 per cent of the State’s economy by imparting the right set of skills to the right set of people. “The government’s focus on creating enterprises and the efforts therein will be the core driver towards mitigating poverty and generating employment through the strategy of new enterprise creation,” he said.

Raman Gujral, Director, Department of Project (Corporates), EDII, emphasized the need for sustainability in business, which he believed comes from the right kind of orientation. Against this backdrop, he said EDII has developed tailor-made strategic models which have ensued economic growth, innovations and eco-friendly businesses, both in rural and urban locales of the State.