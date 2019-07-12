Companies

EdTech company CollegeDekho acquires New Delhi-based Scholarship Facilitation Services

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

CollegeDekho and SFS are aiming to increase their satellite test prep and counseling centres to 25 by 2020

CollegeDekho, an education technology startup, has acquired Scholarship Facilitation Services (SFS) for an undisclosed amount.

SFS is a New Delhi-based overseas admission consulting company,

“This acquisition will further strengthen CollegeDekho’s reach to students who are looking to study in USA, Europe and South East Asian markets, the company said in a statement.

“With this acquisition, we get the bandwidth for a much larger geographical coverage internationally. CollegeDekho’s technology will help in expanding the product portfolio, Ruchir Arora Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at CollegeDekho said.

CollegeDekho’s study abroad business started operation in 2017 and assisted students for admission in countries like Canada, Philippines, Germany, Ukraine and Russia.

CollegeDekho and SFS are aiming to increase their satellite test prep and counseling centres to 25 by 2020.

