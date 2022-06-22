Edtech firm BrightCHAMPS to invest $100 million in M&As

BrightCHAMPS, a live-learning edtech platform, has announced that it will invest $100 million to make edtech acquisitions across the US, UK, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Southeast Asia (SEA), and India in FY2023.

The company also announced that it is actively evaluating high-potential online edtech companies that align with its long-term vision of preparing kids for the future by bridging the gap between real-world learning and traditional education, as well as offline companies that will boost strategic expansions.

BrightCHAMPS Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ravi Bhushan, said, “The global slowdown has necessitated the need for consolidation for many recently launched edtechs. We intend to use the $100 million to give the next generation of edtech founders a platform to realise their potential without worrying about raising funds themselves.”

Recent acquisition

The edtech, backed by GSV Ventures, BEENEXT, Premji Invest, and 021 Capital, recently acquired Education 10x, a financial literacy platform for kids, enabling the vertical to grow at a pace of 30 times in the last six months. Recently, it also launched RoboCHAMPS, its robotics vertical, and will also soon enable product-led delivery through a new platform to make like-skills learning accessible to kids at a significantly lower cost.

Bhavishya Chaurasia, Co-founder, Education10x, said, “Being a part of BrightCHAMPS has helped us grow at an unprecedented pace — both in terms of launching swiftly in new territories and deepening our presence in the countries we were already in.”

In its two years of operations, the company has launched in more than 30 countries and offers live 1:1 classes in coding, financial literacy, and robotics. It aims to empower students to be technologically, financially, and socially smart by leveraging Invisible learning to nurture the inner potential of every child.