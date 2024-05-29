Mangalore-based Ed-tech platform Cherrilearn, in a bid to expand into other vernacular languages, plans to launch the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus in Hindi by the next academic year. The start-up also plans to incorporate 6th and 7th grade syllabus by the next academic year, said Shrinidhi RS, Co-Founder and CEO, Cherrilearn.

Cherrilearn, incorporated in 2021, providing interactive education to school students from grade 1 to 5, of tier-3 and tier-4 cities, in English and Kannada.

Students studying in a vernacular language medium can access Cherrilearn by paying ₹1 per day. The current syllabi available on the platform includes NCERT English, NCERT Hindi, Karnataka State board English and Karnataka State board Kannada.

“The start-up has currently been able to reach around 1,00,000 students across the country. 99 per cent of these learners are engaging with an educational technology platform for the first time. Hence our app is extremely user friendly.” said Shrinidhi RS, Co-Founder and CEO, CherriLearn.

Cherrilearn’s mission is to educate 10 million students by 2025. The edtech start-up has been able to reach over 2,000 towns and villages across 8 States in India. With over 80,000 downloads, coverage of 30,000+ topics, reaching 8,200+ cities and an app rating of 4.5, the organisation has been able to create an impact in the lives of 1,00,000 students. The app was recognised and awarded with prestigious awards such as the Deccan Herald Changemaker Award 2023 and The Hindu Business Line Changemaker Award 2023.

Humble beginnings

Cherrilearn’s primary focus is on tier-3 and tier-4 towns and villages in India, catering to the educational needs of underserved and underrepresented areas. Its founder Shrinidhi R S aims to create internet-based solutions that break barriers of access and provide educational and entrepreneurial opportunities for communities.

Growing up, Shrinidhi’s father Ravishankar Bhat worked as a taxi driver. His mother, Saraswathi supplemented the family income with her tailoring job. Every day, Shrinidhi used to get ₹10 from his mother to use the computer at a nearby internet cafe in Kalladka in Bantwal taluk. This is how he built his prowess in programming.

