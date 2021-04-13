Edtech platform LearnVern raises $1 million

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Ahmedabad-based edtech platform LearnVern has raised over $1 million from undisclosed international investors, the company informed.
LearnVern, an online learning platform, launched in January 2020 offers job-oriented courses in vernacular languages. The company informed that the funds will be utilised to upgrade the technology on web & mobile platforms, the company said.
LearnVern has tied up with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), It is the National Skill Development Corporation’s (NSDC) SkillIndia Training Partner for offering the learning courses to students
Currently over 5.5 lakh students are registered on LearnVern platforms to learn from 37+ different courses in software development, IT, graphic design, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, digital marketing etc taught in Hindi and Bangla, the company said .
Niral Modi, Founder & CEO, Learnvern, said, "The funding comes at a time when we are looking to scale and reach out to over 4 crore students studying in colleges across India." "We believe today, as platform-based online learning increasingly gains traction, skill-based education in their native language is emerging as the choice for students and employers," he added.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...