Edtech platform LearnVern raises $1 million

Ahmedabad-based edtech platform LearnVern has raised over $1 million from undisclosed international investors, the company informed.

LearnVern, an online learning platform, launched in January 2020 offers job-oriented courses in vernacular languages. The company informed that the funds will be utilised to upgrade the technology on web & mobile platforms, the company said.

LearnVern has tied up with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), It is the National Skill Development Corporation’s (NSDC) SkillIndia Training Partner for offering the learning courses to students

Currently over 5.5 lakh students are registered on LearnVern platforms to learn from 37+ different courses in software development, IT, graphic design, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, digital marketing etc taught in Hindi and Bangla, the company said .

Niral Modi, Founder & CEO, Learnvern, said, "The funding comes at a time when we are looking to scale and reach out to over 4 crore students studying in colleges across India." "We believe today, as platform-based online learning increasingly gains traction, skill-based education in their native language is emerging as the choice for students and employers," he added.