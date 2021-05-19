Edtech start-up ClassMonitor raises ₹3.5 crore

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Edtech start-up ClassMonitor has raised ₹3.5 crore as part of its pre-Series A round from construction firm Path India Ltd, UAE-based Calega family office investor group and Sarvann, a group of Oman-based investors.
The start-up will use the fresh funds to build its presence across other nations and strengthen its content and technology for the end users.
To date, the company has raised ₹6 crore since its inception in 2016. As part of its angel round, ClassMonitor was backed by Piyush Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Al Hajri group, an angel investor who has invested in over 25 start-ups across the globe.
Government’s rising focus on ed-tech would lead to 100% literacy
ClassMonitor was founded by childhood friends Vijeet Pandey and Vikas Rishishwar in 2016. Started as a messaging platform for parents and teachers, ClassMonitor pivoted in 2018 to a hybrid early learning tool that marries offline learning with digital cues and rewards.
Byju’s opts for big buys to build a global edtech giant
Vijeet Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO, said, “A remarkable component of our societal adjustment during the last one year has been the ability to keep children engaged in educational experiences while away from the classroom. At ClassMonitor, we are combining valuable lessons with interesting tasks that encourage interaction between kids and parents. The DIY experience teaches them problem-solving skills and also helps in developing an analytical thinking perspective”.
The start-up is currently present in over 1,000 cities in India and has a footprint in more than 12 countries. The ClassMonitor app has over 75,000 registered users. Of this, 50,000 are paid subscribers.
