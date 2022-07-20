Edtech start-up Geekster raises ₹10 crore in Pre-Series A round

Isha Rautela

Geekster, an edtech platform, announced raising ₹10 crore in Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures and saw participation from MyNavi Corporation, Japan.

“With growing competition, job seekers are expected to be more skilled. We have designed a tech education platform with a unique model of skilling which allows tech graduates to hone their skills at zero cost until they get a job. And at the same time, it engages industry professionals as educators on the platform keeping the content relevant and practical,” said Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

The raised funds will be deployed towards expanding the team. A part of the raised investment will also be used in expanding the portfolio of offerings, adding new programs, and building scalable learning and hiring platforms.

Hidekazu Ito, My Navi Corporation, said, “We identified that many university students face economic difficulties in paying tuition fees, living costs, and other financial obligations and Geekster is addressing this issue. By supporting Geekster we together will be able to achieve our common goals.”

With the fundraise, Geekster also aims to move another step ahead toward its mission of making a million students work-ready in the next five years, said the release.

“We want to democratise quality education and career opportunities; aiming to make a million graduates work-ready in the next few years. Our offering has witnessed great response from the students and employer partners alike and we shall be working aggressively to scale our operations in the next few months,”said Ankit Maggu, Co-Founder of Geekster.

Geekster is an upskilling platform that focuses on developing programming skills in students and making them work-ready for aspirational tech jobs.