Pune-based School Diary, an Indian Ed-tech company specializing in school management solutions, has made its entry into the Sri Lankan market with an order from Lyceum International Schools, the largest international school network in the country.

This expansion will see School Diary digitize 10 international schools in Sri Lanka, adding more than 21,000 new users to its platform.

Funded by The Chennai Angels, School Diary has partnered with Lyceum to improve parent-teacher communication, streamline administrative processes such as fee management and admissions, and enhance student engagement and safety.

The platform will implement its core features, including real-time updates, smoother admission processes, attendance tracking, team management, and customized fee payment solutions, all tailored to meet the specific needs of Lyceum’s schools.

These features will help Lyceum provide parents and educators with a comprehensive view of each student’s progress and safety while ensuring transparency in daily activities.

A standout feature of School Diary’s offerings is its Child Safety Solution for school buses, allowing schools to monitor driver behavior, optimize route planning, and manage attendance and dispersal efficiently. Parents can also track their child’s school bus in real time and receive automated notifications for pick-up and drop-off times.

With a presence in 13 countries, School Diary is rapidly expanding its global footprint by leveraging SaaS technology to address key challenges faced by educational institutions worldwide. To date, the platform has registered over 1,100 schools and serves 450,000 users.

The move into Sri Lanka is part of School Diary’s broader vision to become the leading digital platform for schools across Asia.

Ashish Chaturvedi, Founder, School Diary said, “We are thrilled to work with Lyceum International Schools as their commitment to quality education aligns with our mission to create seamless, tech-driven communication channels between schools, parents, and educators”.

