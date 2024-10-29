Edu-wealth start-up Zinc has raised $25.5 million in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Quona Capital, EDBI, Global Ventures, and Saison Capital.

Founded by former PayU Credit Chief Executive and PaySense founder Prashanth Ranganathan, the company plans to deploy the funds to drive product innovation and expand its offerings. The capital will also support the development of global investment tools, AI-powered university counselling, and cross-border payment solutions.

“At Zinc, we are addressing one of the most pressing challenges faced by Indian families—navigating the rising costs of international education. In today’s rapidly changing financial landscape, it’s crucial to move beyond traditional rupee-based savings and adopt global strategies that protect against currency fluctuations and inflation. Zinc is not just about connecting students to the right universities; it’s about providing a comprehensive financial ecosystem that enables families to plan, save, and invest wisely across borders,” said Prashanth Ranganathan, Founder & CEO of Zinc.

Zinc’s core offerings are designed to address the unique financial needs of families planning for overseas education. One of its flagship products, Ada, is an AI-powered counsellor that assists students and families with international education planning, available directly online and through partnered counsellors in various cities.

The company aims to become a full-stack cross-border financial services platform for Indian families, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the financial complexities of global education. The company has obtained approval for the RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) licence from SEBI and an in-principle approval for the PSP (Payment Service Provider).

Additionally, the company has also applied for a brokerage licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in GIFT City

