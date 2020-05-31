Edutech platform Bada Business hots webinar for 18,693 participants, creates a world record

Bada Business is also looking for a fund-raising round this year and aims to hire up to 500 new recruits over the coming months.

According to Dr Vivek Bindra, Bada Business plans to open 150 new branch offices over the next two quarters, largely in Tier-II cities and smaller towns where a bulk of small and medium scale enterprises are situated. It is planning to launch 100 new courses and train up to 1 million people by next year.

About 1000 IBCs have already been piloted and the organisation is now aiming to take this number to 10,000 IBCs.

Bada Business has also started an independent business consultant model under which the organisation supports entrepreneurs on the ground, trains and mentors them to start their own businesses.

The event ended up led to the Guinness World Records recognition for being the largest online business session attended by 18,693 unique participants for 30 minutes, a press statement from the company said.

Bada Business, founded by a business coach Dr Vivek Bindra, offers small and medium scale enterprises extensive knowledge into business strategies to help them scale-up and grow. Nearly 4 lakh entrepreneurs, students and ‘wantrepreneurs’ recently attended a business training webinar on strategies to keep businesses afloat during, and after, the lockdown.

Even as an economic downturn forces companies across industries to cut costs and curtail growth objectives, edutech platform Bada Business is planning to expand its presence across India, over the next two quarters, with 150 new branch offices and 500 new hirings.

