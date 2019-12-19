Companies

EESL, Baghirathi Sustainability ink MoU

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 19, 2019 Published on December 19, 2019

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baghirathi Sustainability India to explore promoting electric vehicles in India.

With this partnership, EESL seeks to deploy around 250 EVs and fast-track the adoption of e-mobility within private and government agencies, starting with Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Baghirathi Sustainability currently operates a fleet of around 131 EVs in India.

Traditionally, a transportation solutions company that uses technology which efficiently delivers transportation solutions, the Group has ventured into electric cars in the year 2016 to help India mitigate GHG emissions.

