EESL, Baghirathi Sustainability ink MoU

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baghirathi Sustainability India to explore promoting electric vehicles in India.
With this partnership, EESL seeks to deploy around 250 EVs and fast-track the adoption of e-mobility within private and government agencies, starting with Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Baghirathi Sustainability currently operates a fleet of around 131 EVs in India.
Traditionally, a transportation solutions company that uses technology which efficiently delivers transportation solutions, the Group has ventured into electric cars in the year 2016 to help India mitigate GHG emissions.
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...