EESL inks pact with Apollo Hospitals to improve EV charging infrastructure

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has signed a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, to install public charging stations in its hospitals, to boost e-mobility across the country.

This is the first MoU inked by EESL with a private partner to set up public charging infrastructure in the country.

Under the MoU, EESL will make the entire upfront investment on specified services and deploy qualified manpower for the operation and maintenance of the public charging infrastructure. Apollo Hospitals will provide the requisite space and power connections for the charging infrastructure.

Venkatesh Dwivedi, Director – Projects, EESL said, “Developing strong supporting infrastructure is vital to building consumer confidence in electric vehicles. Our MoU with Apollo Hospitals reinforces the role of the private sector in achieving the goal of the National Electric Mobility Programme. Electric mobility is vital to reducing airborne emissions and enhancing air quality, a cause the healthcare sector can resonate with. We look forward to more such multi-sectoral partnerships to accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country.”

Towards addressing the National Electric Mobility Programme, EESL has commissioned 300 AC and 170 DC chargers across the country, besides 55 public charging points which are currently operational in Delhi NCR.

To improve charging infra penetration, it has also partnered with Urban Local Bodies in Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chennai. It is in discussion with others across India.

With its innovative model of demand aggregation and bulk procurement, EESL receives electric vehicles and chargers at a signiﬁcantly discounted rate vis-à-vis the actual market value.

With access to low-cost funds, it is able to discover the most competitive project costs. Using this approach, EESL has established a sustainable business model, which is affordable for end-consumers.