EET Hydrogen said on Monday that it has partnered with SSE to work on the green hydrogen manufacturing project at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port in Cheshire (the UK).

Known as Gowy Green Hydrogen, it takes its name from the river Gowy and nearby Gowy Meadows Nature Reserve. The initial expected 40 megawatt electrical (MWe) facility will deliver hydrogen to industrial off takers in the region to support them to decarbonise their operations, helping to secure and grow jobs in the region, EET Hydrogen said.

EET Hydrogen CEO Joe Seifert said, “Our mission is to be the leading low-carbon hydrogen business in the UK and Gowy Green is a great addition to our existing flagship HPP1 and HPP2 projects. We are delighted to be partnered with SSE as the North West continues to lead in decarbonising industry and power through low-carbon hydrogen.”

The UK has a strong focus on delivering low-carbon hydrogen with a target to deliver 10 gigawatt (GW) by 2030. Low-carbon hydrogen is integral to delivering a clean power system and to enabling hard-to-abate industries to decarbonise.

Gowy Green Hydrogen could be operational as early as 2028, with feasibility studies completed and design and site investigation works underway. A planning application is expected to move forward in 2025 ahead of any final investment decision being made by the two parties.

SSE Thermal Director of Business Development Hannah Bronwin said, “Scaling up green hydrogen production will be essential when it comes to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries and solving the clean power puzzle.”

“We’re excited to work with EET Hydrogen to develop Gowy Green Hydrogen, which can help secure much needed hydrogen production capacity in a region which is already playing a leading role in the energy transition.”

SSE is developing hydrogen projects across the value chain in recognition of its central role in net zero. It includes both green and blue hydrogen production facilities, hydrogen storage and hydrogen power generation.