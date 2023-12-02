Egis India, part of global consulting, construction engineering and operating firm, is set to expand its footprint to emerging sectors such as tourism, sports and healthcare, marking a strategic shift beyond its established smart city solutions.

Sandeep Gulati, MD, Egis South Asia, said the company will continue to consolidate its leadership position in rail, water and road sectors and will explore opportunities in emerging sectors such as tourism, sports and healthcare.

The company recently signed an agreement with Mizoram Tourism Development Authority to provide PDMC (project development and management consultants) services taking a leaf from its global experience and expertise, he said.

“We have also entered in the sports vertical with Birsa Munda International Stadium at Rourkela, Odisha where India hosted the FIH (International Hockey Federation) men’s hockey World Cup, 2023. Egis India has worked as a Programme Management Consultant (PgMC) for IDCO.

Birsa Munda International Stadium at Rourkela is one of the largest hockey stadium in the country with a seating capacity of 20,000. Egis India has successfully provided supervision and monitoring services during the implementation stage for hockey infrastructure along with the Kalinga stadium and many other sports complexes spread across Odisha.

“We have already completed around 500 projects in India in the last 27 years including many metro projects, Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Project, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Madhya Pradesh, smart cities,” he said.

Egis sees India as a very important country both in terms of business and talent. “The team in India is the largest outside France. That itself shows the importance attached to India. And the group sees that we have quality manpower that is unmatched in terms of quality and cost,” he said.

The company also has a presence in Bangladesh, where it is working with Dhaka Mass Transit Company for the design of the Dhaka Metro Line 5 South and with The Mongla Port Authority as the project management consultant for the Upgradation of Mongla Port Project to meet the future capacity, economic growth, and hinterland’s industrialisation.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit