Eicher Motors Ltd on Friday reported a 31 per cent rise in total sales of its Royal Enfield motorcycles at 1,10,574 units in October.

It stood at 84,435 units in the year-ago period, according to a filing.

International business sales were at 8,688 units last month against 3,477 units in October last year, Eicher Motors said in the regulatory filing.

Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc rose 27 per cent to 96,837 units compared to 76,075 units in October last year, it added.

Similarly, sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc grew 64 per cent to 13,737 units from 8,360 units a year ago, the company said.