EID Parry launches new hand sanitiser HandKleen

Murugappa Group company EID Parry (India) has launched what it calls a high-end hospital-grade hand sanitiser — HandKleen — for the retail segment.
The retail brand launch follows the early April launch of Sterisafe hand sanitizer in bulk packs, specially developed for customers across various industries and institutions.
HandKleen, an antiseptic liquid hand sanitiser, will be retailed through the company’s existing retail network in the South and across the country through e-commerce channels. It will be available in retail packs of 50ml, 100ml, 200ml and 500ml, according to a statement.
The company has created a production capacity of 4.5 lakh litres per month (equating to about 1 million consumer packs per month).
The sanitisers are made of high-grade ethanol that is produced in the integrated sugar units across the three Southern States — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. EID Parry is one of the largest producers of ethanol in South India.
“As primary manufactures of the core raw material, we moved quickly to produce high quality hand sanitisers which is an essential weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and remains in short supply across the country. As a priority, we are now working on the fastest way to reach these products to those areas of critical need,” said Suresh S, Managing Director of EID Parry.
EID Parry said it was among the first sugar manufacturers to produce and supply hand sanitisers when the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare allowed production. As of today, deliveries have crossed 1 lakh litres to industrial users across South India.
HandKleen and Sterisafe are produced in accordance with DCA (Drugs Control Administration) norms and WHO specifications, after stringent efficacy tests in NABL approved test centres, it said.
The government’s current stipulated maximum pricing of 0.50 paisa per ML is followed across the SKUs of both Sterisafe and HandKleen, the company said.
