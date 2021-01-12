EID Parry sees growth in branded business with value-added products

Packing batteries with more punch
EID Parry, a leading player in sugar manufacturing in India, has announced a revamp of its portfolio under which it will upgrade all its retail products to a superior sulphur-free process.
The Murugappa Group company has decided to extend its sulphur-free process sugar manufactured with fully automated manufacturing and packing facility, to its core products — Parry’s Pure Refined Sugar and Parry’s White Label Sugar — across all its markets.
Despite being in the commodity space, the company has of late set its sights on driving the branded retail side of the business with new, innovative and value-added products to spur profitable growth and market value.
“The branded sugar market is less than 5 per cent of the overall sugar market in India and there is tremendous headroom for growth and value-addition. We are aggressive in our retail plans and have been ramping up our distribution across entire South India. We have seen a doubling of retails sales and distribution numbers in the past couple of years and would like to leverage this as we try to create and deliver superior value to our customers,” said Suresh S, Managing Director of EID Parry.
Parry’s Amrit Brown Sugar has been a success among the health conscious, claims the company. The firm has also launched Parry’s Amrit Powdered Jaggery.
EID Parry said it is pulling out all stops in establishing its presence in the largely commoditised sugar market and allied natural sweeteners market. It aims to scale up its retail side of the business and upgrade consumers to its branded and value-added products through its latest relaunch.
