Murugappa Group company EID Parry India has reported an increase in its loss after tax at ₹79 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with a loss after tax of ₹46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, revenue from operations reported increased to ₹751 crore in the June 2024 quarter (₹698 crore). Loss before depreciation, interest and taxes for the quarter was ₹29 crore (₹15 crore before exceptional items), according to a statement.

“The standalone loss of the sugar segment was higher in Q1 2024-25 compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year on account of lower cane volumes, higher cane cost, lower recovery from cane and change in product mix in a distillery on account of change in government policy,” said Muthiah Murugappan, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Overall, cane crushed reduced to 1.93 lakh tonnes in the current quarter (4.01 lakh tonnes).

The distillery segment revenues increased, as the Haliyal 120 KLPD distillery became operational during the quarter. The overall distillery volumes increased by 47 LL.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax and non-controlling interest was ₹225 crore (₹325 crore). Revenue from operations reported a 4 per cent drop to ₹6,747 crore (₹7,026 crore). EBITDA before exceptional items stood at ₹528 crore (₹652 crore).