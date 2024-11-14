Murugappa Group’s EID Parry India Ltd reported a significant decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT) for the September 2024 quarter, posting ₹28 crore compared to ₹86 crore in the same period last year.

Standalone revenue from operations rose to ₹755 crore in Q2 of FY2024, up from ₹726 crore in the year-ago period. However, EBITDA dropped to ₹75 crore from ₹131 crore, according to a statement.

Muthiah Murugappan, Whole-time Director and CEO of the company attributed the reduced standalone profit in the sugar segment to several factors, including lower cane volume (5.61 lakh tonnes in Q2FY25 compared to 8.54 lakh tonnes in Q2FY24), a decrease in cane recovery, increased input costs in the distillery segment, and lower sugar sales due to a reduced release quota.

The Consumer Products Group (CPG) achieved a turnover of ₹236 crore for the quarter, marking a 76per cent increase over the previous year’s corresponding quarter, driven by the launch of its Branded Staples range. The branded sweetener line also performed well, growing 21per cent over the prior-year quarter.

The distillery segment generated .₹281 crore in revenue, a 48per cent increase from ₹190 crore in the same quarter last year, as the Haliyal and Nellikuppam facilities (120 KLPD and 45 KLPD, respectively) were fully operational.

Revenue for the nutraceuticals segment, however, declined by 18per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, the company reported a standalone loss after tax of ₹50 crore, down from a PAT of ₹40 crore in H1 FY2023. Standalone revenue from operations rose to ₹1,506 crore from ₹1,424 crore in the first half of the previous fiscal, while EBITDA fell to ₹46 crore from ₹116 crore.

